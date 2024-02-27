About us

Meet Roshan Kumar, the culinary pioneer behind Himalayan Flavor's journey since 2018. From Pocatello's first taste of our authentic Indian/Nepalese fare to our newest Idaho Falls venue, we've sown seeds of flavor across Idaho. Thanks to community love, our three locations thrive on tradition and genuine tastes, inviting you to savor our heritage in every bite. Support local, relish authenticity, and be part of our story.