2023's Best of Idaho Winner
Authentic Indian & Nepalese Cuisine
Available in Logan, UT | Pocatello, ID, | Idaho Falls, ID
About us
Meet Roshan Kumar, the culinary pioneer behind Himalayan Flavor's journey since 2018. From Pocatello's first taste of our authentic Indian/Nepalese fare to our newest Idaho Falls venue, we've sown seeds of flavor across Idaho. Thanks to community love, our three locations thrive on tradition and genuine tastes, inviting you to savor our heritage in every bite. Support local, relish authenticity, and be part of our story.
Reviews
The heavenly aroma instantly made my mouth water. The food.....oh my the food....so so so good!
Excellent food, good ambiance and cordial staff. All the items were very delicious and we left the restaurant stomach full.
Amazing chai! It just wakes you up. They have a good range of spice levels. All of the biryanis are good, the goat biryani being the best.