Himalayan Flavor Pocatello
Appetizers
Appetizer
- Vegetable Samosa$4.99
Potatoes flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.
- Chicken Samosa$6.49
Ground Chicken flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.
- Vegetable Pakora$5.99
Deliciously spiced fritters with mixed vegetables, perfect for snacking!
- Chicken Pakora$6.99
Crispy and flavorful chicken pakora with aromatic spices.
- Paneer Pakora$6.99
Crispy bites of paneer cheese, delicately spiced and fried to perfection.
- Samosa Chaat$8.49
Chopped Samosas, chickpeas, yogurt, mint, tamarind, onions, cilantro and spices.
- Chicken 65$9.99
Fried crispy chicken tossed with house spices and yogurt sauce.
- Papad$3.49
Crunchy lentil wafers with a hint of spice, perfect for a savory start.
- Gobi Manchurian$8.99
Deep fried crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy indo-chinese sauce.
- Gobi 65$8.99
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.
- Chicken Chili$9.99
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spicy chili sauce.
- Chicken Manchurian$9.99
Dried chicken fried with a thick sauce of ginger, garlic and green chilies.
Food
Vegetarian Dishes
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Tender cheese cubes cooked with tikka masala sauce.
- Paneer Makhani$13.99
Home made cheese cooked with tomatoes and Himalayan Flavor's spices.
- Saag Paneer$13.99
Home made cheese with spinach cooked with Himalayan Flavor's spices.
- Mushroom Jalfrezi$12.99
Mushroom sautéed with spices, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onions & bell peppers.
- Vegetable Korma$13.99
Mix Veg cooked with cream, onions, tomatoes and curry spices.
- Mutter Paneer$13.99
Homemade Cheese, fresh peas, ginger, garlic, creamy hers, tomato and caramelized onion.
- Aloo Mutter$12.99
Potatoes, fresh peas, ginger, garlic, creamy herbs, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.
- Aloo Gobi$12.99
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.
- Mixed Vegetables$12.99
Blend of Fresh Vegetables cooked in homemade Himalayan curry sauce.
- Mushroom Mutter$12.99
Green Peas and mushrooms cooked with diced tomatoes and Himalayan spices.
- Dal Tadka$12.99
Yellow lentils seasoned with garlic and cumin.
- Chana Masala$12.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan Spices.
Tandoori Special
- Tandoori Shrimp$18.99
Juicy shrimp marinated in aromatic spices, roasted in a clay oven.
- Chicken Tikka$15.99
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in aromatic spices, grilled in a clay oven.
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$15.99
Minced chicken mixed with Himalayan spices and grilled in a clay oven.
- Malai Grilled Chicken Kebab$15.99
Barbecued slices of chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and cooked in clay.
- Chicken Tandoori Murg$15.99
Bone in chicken grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices.
Rice/Biryani
- Chicken Biryani$15.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Goat Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with bone-in Goat and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Lamb Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless lamb and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Vegetable Biryani$14.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
- Egg Biryani (Boiled)$13.99
Basmati rice cooked with Egg and Himalayan Flavor's Spices.
- Biryani Rice$7.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
- Basmati Rice$3.49
Delicate Basmati rice steamed to perfection, a fluffy and aromatic side.
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked himalayan flavors special biryani masala and fried onion.
Naan (Bread)
- Plain Naan$3.49
Popular Indian-style leavened soft flatbread baked on the wall lining of the clay oven.
- Garlic Naan$3.99
Freshly baked flatbread with garlic topping.
- Onion Naan$4.49
Freshly baked flat bread filled with chopped onion and baked in a clay oven.
- Cheese Naan$4.99
Freshly baked flat bread filled with molten layer of cheese and baked in a clay oven.
- Sweet naan$4.99
Freshly baked flat bread with coconut scrap, chopped cashew, chopped raisins and baked in a clay oven.
- Aloo Naan$4.49
Flat bread filled with mashed potato and baked in a clay oven.
- Cheese Garlic Naan$5.99
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.
- Tandori Roti$3.49
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.
- Butter Naan$3.79
Flat Bread baked in clay oven and drenched with butter.
- Aloo Cheese Naan$5.99
Flat Bread filled with mashed potato, minced cheese and baked in a clay oven.
Entrée
- Tikka Masala$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with creamy sauce and Himalayan spices.
- Butter Masala$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked in creamy tomato, onion gravy & Himalayan spices
- Korma Masala$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with cream, curry spices and yellow sauce.
- Coconut Korma$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with coconut and spices in curry sauce and yellow sauce.
- Curry$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with herbs and spices in curry sauce.
- Mango Curry$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with mango and spices in curry sauce.
- Jalfrezi$15.49
Your favorite protein sautéed with spices, ginger, yogurt, garlic, turmeric, onions and bell peppers.
- Saag$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with spinach and Himalayan Flavor's spices.
- Coconut Curry$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked in mild cream sauce house gravy, dried fruits and Himalayan spices.
- Vindaloo$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with tomatoes, onions, potatoes, spices and touch of vinegar.
Drinks
Regular Drinks
- Fountain Drink (16 oz.)$3.49
Choose your flavor.
- Mango Lassi$4.49
Creamy blend of ripe mangoes and yogurt, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom.
- Sweet Lassi$3.99
Refreshing blend of yogurt, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom.
- Chai$2.49
Indian milk tea served hot.
- Coke$3.49
- Diet Coke$3.49
- Spirit$3.49
- Fanta$3.49
- Dr Pepper$3.49
- Soda$3.49
- Root Beer$3.49
- Sweet Tea$3.49
- Unsweet Tea$3.49