Himalayan Flavor Idaho Falls
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa$4.99
Potatoes flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.
- Chicken Samosa$5.99
Ground Chicken flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.
- Vegetable Pakora$5.99
Deliciously spiced fritters with mixed vegetables, perfect for snacking!
- Chicken Pakora$6.99
Crispy and flavorful chicken pakora with aromatic spices.
- Paneer Pakora$5.99
Crispy bites of paneer cheese, delicately spiced and fried to perfection.
- Samosa Chaat$8.49
Chopped Samosas, chickpeas, yogurt, mint, tamarind, onions, cilantro and spices.
- Chicken 65$9.99
Fried crispy chicken tossed with house spices and yogurt sauce.
- Papad$3.49
Crunchy lentil wafers with a hint of spice, perfect for a savory start.
- Gobi Manchurian$8.99
Deep fried crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy indo-chinese sauce.
- Gobi 65$8.99
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.
- Chicken Chili$9.99
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spicy chili sauce.
- Chicken Manchurian$9.99
Dried chicken fried with a thick sauce of ginger, garlic and green chilies.
- Lamb Chops$25.00
Tender lamb chops marinated in traditional Indian spices, grilled to perfection.
- Paneer Chili$11.99
Stir fried Nepali cheese cubes, bell pepper, onion, tomato cooked with special Nepali spices, ketchup, black pepper and soy sauce.
- Chili Chicken MoMo$10.00
Spicy dumplings filled with seasoned chicken. A delightful blend of flavors in every bite.
- Chicken MoMo 65$10.00
Dumplings filled with seasoned chicken, served with tangy dipping sauce. A delightful blend of flavors in every bite.
- Manchurian Chicken MoMo$10.00
Tender chicken dumplings infused with aromatic Manchurian sauce, a tantalizing fusion of Asian flavors. Served steaming hot, a perfect blend of spice and succulence.
- Mushroom Manchurian$8.99
Crispy mushrooms tossed in a savory Manchurian sauce, bursting with flavors of garlic, ginger, and soy. Served hot and irresistible!
Entrée
Vegetarian Dishes
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Tender cheese cubes cooked with tikka masala sauce.
- Saag Paneer$13.99
Home made cheese with spinach cooked with Himalayan Flavor's spices.
- Mushroom Jalfrezi$12.99
Mushroom sautéed with spices, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onions & bell peppers.
- Vegetable Korma$13.99
Mix Veg cooked with cream, onions, tomatoes and curry spices.
- Mutter Paneer$12.99
Homemade Cheese, fresh peas, ginger, garlic, creamy hers, tomato and caramelized onion.
- Aloo Mutter$12.99
Potatoes, fresh peas, ginger, garlic, creamy herbs, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.
- Aloo Gobi$12.99
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.
- Mixed Vegetables$12.99
Blend of Fresh Vegetables cooked in homemade Himalayan curry sauce.
- Mushroom Mutter$12.99
Green Peas and mushrooms cooked with diced tomatoes and Himalayan spices.
- Dal Tadka$11.99
Yellow lentils seasoned with garlic and cumin.
- Chana Masala$12.99
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan Spices.
- Paneer Bhurji$13.99
Rumbled paneer sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.
- Eggplant Masala$13.99
Deliciously spiced eggplant cooked to perfection in a rich masala sauce. A vegetarian delight bursting with flavor.
- Malai Kofta$13.99
Paneer and potato dumplings simmered in a rich cashew and cream sauce, infused with aromatic spices.
- Bhindi do pyaza$13.49
A flavorful Indian dish with okra cooked with onions, spices, and tangy tomato sauce. Perfectly balanced flavors, vegetarian delight.
- Kadai Paneer$13.99
Tender cubes of paneer (Indian cheese) cooked with bell peppers, onions, and aromatic spices in a rich tomato-based sauce, served hot.
Tandoori Special
- Tandoori Shrimp$18.99
Juicy shrimp marinated in aromatic spices, roasted in a clay oven.
- Chicken Tikka$15.99
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in aromatic spices, grilled in a clay oven.
- Malai Grilled Chicken Kebab$15.99
Barbecued slices of chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and cooked in clay.
- Chicken Tandoori Murg$15.99
Bone in chicken grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices.
Rice/Biryani
- Chicken Biryani$15.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Goat Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with bone-in Goat and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Lamb Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless lamb and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Vegetable Biryani$14.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
- Egg Biryani (Boiled)$13.99
Basmati rice cooked with Egg and Himalayan Flavor's Spices.
- Biryani Rice$7.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
- Shrimp Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked himalayan flavors special biryani masala and fried onion.
- Small Basmati Rice$2.99
Delicately steamed to perfection, each grain retains its aromatic essence. A versatile side or base for any dish.
- Big Basmati Rice$5.99
Delicately steamed to perfection, each grain retains its aromatic essence. A versatile side or base for any dish.
Naan (Bread)
- Plain Naan$3.49
Popular Indian-style leavened soft flatbread baked on the wall lining of the clay oven.
- Garlic Naan$3.99
Freshly baked flatbread with garlic topping.
- Onion Naan$4.99
Freshly baked flat bread filled with chopped onion and baked in a clay oven.
- Cheese Naan$4.99
Freshly baked flat bread filled with molten layer of cheese and baked in a clay oven.
- Sweet naan$5.49
Freshly baked flat bread with coconut scrap, chopped cashew, chopped raisins and baked in a clay oven.
- Aloo Naan$4.49
Flat bread filled with mashed potato and baked in a clay oven.
- Cheese Garlic Naan$5.99
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.
- Tandori Roti$3.49
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.
- Butter Naan$3.49
Flat Bread baked in clay oven and drenched with butter.
- Aloo Cheese Naan$5.99
Flat Bread filled with mashed potato, minced cheese and baked in a clay oven.
- Aloo Cheese Garlic$6.29
Fluffy naan filled with aromatic garlic, creamy cheese, and spiced potatoes. Flavorful, satisfying, and perfect for sharing.
- Aloo Cheese Onion$6.29
A delectable fusion of fluffy naan bread stuffed with spiced potato, gooey cheese, and caramelized onions. Savor the perfect blend of flavors in every bite!
- Butter Roti$3.49
Soft, flaky Indian flatbread brushed with golden butter, offering a hint of richness and warmth. Perfect accompaniment to savory curries or enjoyed on its own.
Choose your favorite protein
- Tikka Masala$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with creamy sauce and Himalayan spices.
- Butter Masala$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked in creamy tomato, onion gravy & Himalayan spices
- Korma Masala$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with cream, curry spices and yellow sauce.
- Coconut Korma$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with coconut and spices in curry sauce and yellow sauce.
- Curry$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with herbs and spices in curry sauce.
- Mango Curry$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with mango and spices in curry sauce.
- Jalfrezi$15.49
Your favorite protein sautéed with spices, ginger, yogurt, garlic, turmeric, onions and bell peppers.
- Saag$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with spinach and Himalayan Flavor's spices.
- Coconut Curry$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked in mild cream sauce house gravy, dried fruits and Himalayan spices.
- Vindaloo$15.49
Your favorite protein cooked with tomatoes, onions, potatoes, spices and touch of vinegar.
- Egg Curry$12.99
Savor the rich flavors of our Egg Curry, a tantalizing blend of boiled eggs simmered in a fragrant curry sauce made with vegetables and aromatic spices.
- Fish Curry$15.99Out of stock
A blend of succulent fish simmered in a fragrant coconut milk and spices, creating a dish that's both comforting and exotic.