Himalayan Flavor Idaho Falls
Drinks
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa
Potatoes flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.$4.99
- Chicken Samosa
Ground Chicken flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.$5.99
- Vegetable Pakora
Deliciously spiced fritters with mixed vegetables, perfect for snacking!$5.99
- Chicken Pakora
Crispy and flavorful chicken pakora with aromatic spices.$6.99
- Paneer Pakora
Crispy bites of paneer cheese, delicately spiced and fried to perfection.$5.99
- Samosa Chaat
Chopped Samosas, chickpeas, yogurt, mint, tamarind, onions, cilantro and spices.$8.49
- Chicken 65
Fried crispy chicken tossed with house spices and yogurt sauce.$9.99
- Papad
Crunchy lentil wafers with a hint of spice, perfect for a savory start.$3.49
- Gobi Manchurian
Deep fried crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy indo-chinese sauce.$8.99
- Chicken Manchurian
Dried chicken fried with a thick sauce of ginger, garlic and green chilies.$9.99
- Chicken Chili
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spicy chili sauce.$9.99
- Gobi 65
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.$8.99
- Mushroom Manchurian$8.99
- Lamb Chops$25.00
- Paneer Chilli$11.99
Choose your Favorite Sauce & Protein
- Tikka Masala
Your favorite protein cooked with creamy sauce and Himalayan spices.$15.49
- Butter Masala
Your favorite protein cooked in creamy tomato, onion gravy & Himalayan spices$15.49
- Korma
Your favorite protein cooked with cream, curry spices and yellow sauce.$15.49
- Coconut Korma
Your favorite protein cooked with coconut and spices in curry sauce and yellow sauce.$15.49
- Coconut Curry
Your favorite protein cooked in mild cream sauce house gravy, dried fruits and Himalayan spices.$15.49
- Curry
Your favorite protein cooked with herbs and spices in curry sauce.$15.49
- Mango Curry
Your favorite protein cooked with mango and spices in curry sauce.$15.49
- Saag
Your favorite protein cooked with spinach and Himalayan Flavor's spices.$15.49
- Jalfrezi
Your favorite protein sautéed with spices, ginger, yogurt, garlic, turmeric, onions and bell peppers.$15.49
- Vindaloo
Your favorite protein cooked with tomatoes, onions, potatoes, spices and touch of vinegar.$15.49
- OUT OF STOCKFish CurryOUT OF STOCK$15.99
Vegetarian Dishes
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Tender cheese cubes cooked with tikka masala sauce.$13.99
- Paneer Bhurji
Rumbled paneer sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.$13.99
- Saag Paneer
Home made cheese with spinach cooked with Himalayan Flavor's spices.$13.99
- Mushroom Jalfrezi
Mushroom sautéed with spices, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onions & bell peppers.$12.99
- Mutter Paneer
Homemade Cheese, fresh peas, ginger, garlic, creamy hers, tomato and caramelized onion.$12.99
- Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.$12.99
- Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan Spices.$12.99
- Mixed Vegetables
Blend of Fresh Vegetables cooked in homemade Himalayan curry sauce.$12.99
- Mushroom Mutter
Green Peas and mushrooms cooked with diced tomatoes and Himalayan spices.$12.99
- Vegetable Korma
Mix Veg cooked with cream, onions, tomatoes and curry spices.$13.99
- Aloo Mutter
Potatoes, fresh peas, ginger, garlic, creamy herbs, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.$12.99
- Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils seasoned with garlic and cumin.$11.99
- Eggplant Masala
Deliciously spiced eggplant cooked to perfection in a rich masala sauce. A vegetarian delight bursting with flavor.$13.99
- Malai Kofta
Cottage cheese stuffed in vegetable balls with spiced Himalayan creamy curry.$13.99
- Bhindi -2 - Pyaza
A flavorful Indian dish with okra cooked with onions, spices, and tangy tomato sauce. Perfectly balanced flavors, vegetarian delight.$13.49
- Kadhai Paneer
Tender cubes of paneer (Indian cheese) cooked with bell peppers, onions, and aromatic spices in a rich tomato-based sauce, served hot.$13.99
- Egg Curry
Savor the rich flavors of our Egg Curry, a tantalizing blend of boiled eggs simmered in a fragrant curry sauce made with vegetables and aromatic spices.$12.99
Naan (Bread)
- Butter Naan
Flat Bread baked in clay oven and drenched with butter.$3.49
- Garlic Naan
Freshly baked flatbread with garlic topping.$3.99
- Onion Naan
Freshly baked flat bread filled with chopped onion and baked in a clay oven.$4.99
- Cheese Naan
Freshly baked flat bread filled with molten layer of cheese and baked in a clay oven.$4.99
- Sweet Naan
Freshly baked flat bread with coconut scrap, chopped cashew, chopped raisins and baked in a clay oven.$5.49
- Aloo Naan
Flat bread filled with mashed potato and baked in a clay oven.$5.49
- Cheese Garlic Naan
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.$5.99
- Aloo Cheese Naan$5.99
- Plain Tandoori Roti
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.$3.49
- Plain Naan
Popular Indian-style leavened soft flatbread baked on the wall lining of the clay oven.$3.49
- Garlic Tandoori Roti$3.99
- Butter Tandoori Roti$3.49
Tandoori Special
- Tandoori Shrimp
Juicy shrimp marinated in aromatic spices, roasted in a clay oven.$18.99
- Chicken Tikka
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in aromatic spices, grilled in a clay oven.$15.99
- Malai Grilled Chicken Kabab
Barbecued slices of chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and cooked in clay.$15.99
- Chicken Tandoori
Bone in chicken grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices.$14.49
Rice/Biryani
- Small Basmati Rice
Delicately steamed to perfection, each grain retains its aromatic essence. A versatile side or base for any dish.$2.99
- Big Basmati Rice
Delicately steamed to perfection, each grain retains its aromatic essence. A versatile side or base for any dish.$5.99
- Biryani Rice
Basmati rice flavored and cooked Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.$7.99
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.$14.99
- Egg Biryani (Boiled)
Basmati rice cooked with Egg and Himalayan Flavor's Spices.$13.99
- Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$15.99
- Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless lamb and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$16.99
- Goat Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with bone-in Goat and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$16.99
- Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked himalayan flavors special biryani masala and fried onion.$16.99