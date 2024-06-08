Himalayan Flavor Logan
Appetizers
- Vegetable Samosa
Potatoes flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.$5.49
- Chicken Samosa
Ground Chicken flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.$6.49
- Vegetable Pakora
Deliciously spiced fritters with mixed vegetables, perfect for snacking!$6.49
- Chicken Pakora
Crispy and flavorful chicken pakora with aromatic spices.$6.99
- Paneer Pakora
Crispy bites of paneer cheese, delicately spiced and fried to perfection.$5.99
- Samosa Chaat
Chopped Samosas, chickpeas, yogurt, mint, tamarind, onions, cilantro and spices.$8.99
- Chicken 65
Fried crispy chicken tossed with house spices and yogurt sauce.$10.99
- Papad
Crunchy lentil wafers with a hint of spice, perfect for a savory start.$3.49
- Gobi Manchurian
Deep fried crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy indo-chinese sauce.$10.49
- Chicken Manchurian
Dried chicken fried with a thick sauce of ginger, garlic and green chilies.$10.99
- Gobi 65
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.$9.99
- Honey Garlic Chicken
Fried chicken cubes, marinated and cooked to perfection in a rich, sweet, and tangy honey garlic sauce$10.99
- Shrimp Manchurian$11.99
Soup
Choose your Favorite Sauce & Protein
- Tikka Masala
Your favorite protein cooked with creamy sauce and Himalayan spices.$15.49
- Butter Masala
Your favorite protein cooked in creamy tomato, onion gravy & Himalayan spices$15.49
- Korma
Your favorite protein cooked with cream, curry spices and yellow sauce.$15.49
- Coconut Korma
Your favorite protein cooked with coconut and spices in curry sauce and yellow sauce.$15.49
- Coconut Curry
Your favorite protein cooked in mild cream sauce house gravy, dried fruits and Himalayan spices.$14.99
- Pasanda
Cooked in a mild cream sauce, house gravy, dried fruits, and Himalayan spices.$15.49
- Curry
Your favorite protein cooked with herbs and spices in curry sauce.$14.49
- Mango Curry
Your favorite protein cooked with mango and spices in curry sauce.$14.49
- Saag
Your favorite protein cooked with spinach and Himalayan Flavor's spices.$14.49
- Jalfrezi
Your favorite protein sautéed with spices, ginger, yogurt, garlic, turmeric, onions and bell peppers.$14.49
- Vindaloo
Your favorite protein cooked with tomatoes, onions, potatoes, spices and touch of vinegar.$14.49
- Karahi
Your favorite protein cooked with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and Karahi Masala.$14.49
- Mushroom$14.49
Vegetarian Dishes
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Tender cheese cubes cooked with tikka masala sauce.$13.99
- Paneer Makhani
Home made cheese cooked with tomatoes and Himalayan Flavor's spices.$13.99
- Saag Paneer
Home made cheese with spinach cooked with Himalayan Flavor's spices.$13.49
- Mushroom Jalfrezi
Mushroom sautéed with spices, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onions & bell peppers.$13.49
- Mutter Paneer
Homemade Cheese, fresh peas, ginger, garlic, creamy hers, tomato and caramelized onion.$13.49
- Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.$12.99
- Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan Spices.$12.99
- Mixed Vegetables
Blend of Fresh Vegetables cooked in homemade Himalayan curry sauce.$13.49
- Aloo Mutter
Potatoes, fresh peas, ginger, garlic, creamy herbs, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.$12.99
- Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils seasoned with garlic and cumin.$12.99
- Baigan Bharta$12.99
- Navratna Korma$13.99
- Dal Makhani$13.49
- Malai Kofta$13.99
- Mix Veg Tikka Masala
A symphony of vegetables simmered in a rich, aromatic tomato-based sauce infused with exotic Indian spices.$13.99
- Mix Veg Butter Masala
A delightful medley of fresh, colorful vegetables simmered in a rich, aromatic buttery sauce$13.99
- Mix Veg Korma
Mix Veg cooked with cream, onion, tomatoes and curry spices$13.99
Tandoori Special
- Tandoori Shrimp
Juicy shrimp marinated in aromatic spices, roasted in a clay oven.$16.99
- Chicken Tikka
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in aromatic spices, grilled in a clay oven.$14.99
- Chicken Tandoori
Bone in chicken grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices.$14.99
- Malai Grilled Chicken Kabab
Barbecued slices of chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and cooked in clay.$14.99
Rice/Biryani
- Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$15.99
- Goat Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with bone-in Goat and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$16.99
- Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless lamb and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$16.99
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.$13.99
- Biryani Rice
Basmati rice flavored and cooked Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.$8.99
- Steamed Basmati Rice
Delicate Basmati rice steamed to perfection, a fluffy and aromatic side.$2.99
- Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked himalayan flavors special biryani masala and fried onion.$17.99
Naan (Bread)
- Butter Naan
Flat Bread baked in clay oven and drenched with butter.$3.49
- Garlic Naan
Freshly baked flatbread with garlic topping.$3.99
- Onion Naan
Freshly baked flat bread filled with chopped onion and baked in a clay oven.$4.49
- Cheese Naan
Freshly baked flat bread filled with molten layer of cheese and baked in a clay oven.$4.49
- Sweet Naan
Freshly baked flat bread with coconut scrap, chopped cashew, chopped raisins and baked in a clay oven.$4.99
- Aloo Naan
Flat bread filled with mashed potato and baked in a clay oven.$5.49
- Cheese Garlic Naan
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.$5.49
- Aloo Cheese Naan$5.49
- Plain Tandoori Roti
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.$3.49
- Plain Naan
Popular Indian-style leavened soft flatbread baked on the wall lining of the clay oven.$3.49
- Garlic Tandoori Roti$3.99
- Butter Tandoori Roti$3.49
Indo-Chinese
Dessert
Kids Menu
Sauce, Pickle, Raita
Drinks
- Mango Lassi
Creamy blend of ripe mangoes and yogurt, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom.$4.99
- Rose Lassi$4.99
- Strawberry Lassi$4.99
- Sweet Lassi
Refreshing blend of yogurt, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom.$3.99
- Laban
Salted Buttermilk Yogurt Drink.$3.99
- Chai
Indian milk tea served hot.$2.99
- Fountain Drink (16 oz.)
Choose your flavor.$2.99
Dumplings
- Chicken Dumpling 65
MoMo cooked with our signature 65 sauce$10.00
- Chicken Dumpling Manchurian
MoMo cooked with our Signature Manchurian sauce$10.00
- Chicken Dumpling Chilli$10.00
- Fried Chicken Dumpling$10.00
- Chicken MoMo Masala
Chicken MoMo cooked in Tikka Masala Sauce$15.49
- Butter Chicken MoMo
Chicken MoMo cooked with Butter Sauce$15.49
- Korma Chicken MoMo
Chicken MoMo cooked with Korma Sauce$15.49
- Coconut Korma Chicken MoMo
Chicken MoMo cooked with Coconut Korma Sauce$15.49
Coconut Korma Chicken MoMo
Chicken MoMo cooked with Coconut Korma Sauce