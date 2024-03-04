Himalayan Flavor Pocatello
Appetizer
- Vegetable Samosa$4.99
Potatoes flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.
- Chicken Samosa$6.49
Ground Chicken flavored with Himalayan Spices are folded into wanton wrappers.
- Vegetable Pakora$5.99
Deliciously spiced fritters with mixed vegetables, perfect for snacking!
- Chicken Pakora$6.99
Crispy and flavorful chicken pakora with aromatic spices.
- Paneer Pakora$6.99
Crispy bites of paneer cheese, delicately spiced and fried to perfection.
- Samosa Chaat$8.49
Chopped Samosas, chickpeas, yogurt, mint, tamarind, onions, cilantro and spices.
- Chicken 65$9.99
Fried crispy chicken tossed with house spices and yogurt sauce.
- Papad$3.49
Crunchy lentil wafers with a hint of spice, perfect for a savory start.
- Gobi Manchurian$8.99
Deep fried crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy indo-chinese sauce.
- Gobi 65$8.99
Cauliflower, potatoes, herbs and spices, tomato and caramelized onion sauce.
- Chicken Chili$9.99
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spicy chili sauce.
- Chicken Manchurian$9.99
Dried chicken fried with a thick sauce of ginger, garlic and green chilies.